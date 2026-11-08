In an apartment in the centre of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland, police found the bodies of three people: a 53-year-old man and women aged 52 and 21. As Interia reports, law enforcement officers confirmed that the deceased were the parents and sister of a 24-year-old man who was detained in Krakow.

Gunshot wounds were preliminarily identified

According to Świętokrzyskie police, injuries on the bodies of the deceased were preliminarily assessed as gunshot wounds. The bodies were secured for detailed examinations. Seven weapons were also seized from the apartment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Residents of the building were evacuated

Police counter-terrorism units, technical specialists and a prosecutor worked at the scene throughout the night. For the duration of the operations, residents of the apartment building were evacuated for safety reasons. They were able to return to their apartments after the services completed their work.

Police stated that their actions are not limited to the apartment where the bodies were found. Searches are ongoing.

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