BMW has already cancelled or is cancelling individual production shifts at the group’s plants in Germany and the United Kingdom due to short-term disruptions in the supply of parts from external suppliers. Der Spiegel reported this, citing a company spokesperson’s response to dpa.

Supply disruptions

BMW said the shift cancellations are related to a shortage of parts supplied by external suppliers. The company did not specify which components are lacking or what caused the problems with their delivery.

According to the publication, citing company sources, the disruptions affect or affected up to three plants: in Regensburg and Leipzig, Germany, and in Oxford, United Kingdom. BMW said it is maintaining close contact with its supplier network and has taken measures to stabilize deliveries and restore production.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Impact on production

The company has not yet disclosed the volume of products that were not produced due to the cancelled shifts. One missed shift at these facilities may involve several hundred vehicles.

Last year, BMW’s plant in Regensburg produced nearly 357,000 vehicles, Leipzig nearly 260,000, and Oxford about 124,000. As Der Spiegel notes, such production losses can often be made up later.

Read us on