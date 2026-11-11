Ebola cases in DR Congo exceed 11,000 — Al Jazeera

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of confirmed Ebola virus infections has reached 11,042. At least 5,387 people have died, Al Jazeera reports, citing government data.

The largest outbreak in the country

Health authorities are trying to contain the largest and deadliest Ebola outbreak in the history of the DR Congo. The disease was caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

This outbreak ranks second in scale and number of deaths among all those recorded worldwide. Only the consequences of the 2014–2016 epidemic in West Africa were greater, when the infection was detected in more than 28,600 people and more than 11,000 patients died.

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Obstacles to containing the infection

The outbreak has already affected eight of the DR Congo's 26 provinces. Many deaths occurred outside treatment centers. Late detection of cases, conflict, and limited capacity of medical services have contributed to the virus spreading faster than during previous outbreaks.

Containing the infection is also difficult because there is no vaccine or treatment developed specifically against the Bundibugyo strain, which leads to death in about half of those infected. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization approved clinical trials of two new vaccines and expects results in early 2027.

Cases of infection have already been recorded in East, Central, and West Africa, making this outbreak the widest in geographical spread on the continent.

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