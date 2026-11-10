The National Museum of China in Beijing has opened a special exhibition dedicated to the Crown of Nine Dragons and Nine Phoenixes of Empress Xiaoduan from the Wanli era. The exhibit was previously displayed in the museum’s permanent exhibition on ancient Chinese history, ECNS reports.

The crown can be viewed from all sides

The exhibition is titled “Rituals and Splendor of the Ming Dynasty: The Crown of Nine Dragons and Nine Phoenixes of Empress Xiaoduan from the Wanli Era.” The new display format makes it possible to view the crown from every angle, including the golden phoenix on its back, which was rarely visible in the previous exhibition.

The crown weighs 2,320 grams. It is decorated with 115 precious stones — 57 rubies and 58 sapphires — as well as 4,414 pearls. The base of the item is made of a lacquered bamboo frame covered with silk.

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Symbolism and manufacturing technology

The crown features golden dragons rising above clouds made of kingfisher feathers, as well as phoenixes among jeweled leaves. The item reflects the artistic traditions and ceremonial culture of the Ming dynasty, which existed from 1368 to 1644.

The exhibition consists of four sections. They cover the excavation and restoration of the crown, its ceremonial significance, and the symbolism of the nine dragons and nine phoenixes. Visitors are also informed about the results of scientific research into the item’s manufacturing technology and shown how its aesthetics are reinterpreted in contemporary design.

One section is devoted to filigree, kingfisher-feather inlay, and gemstone setting. The exhibition uses digital and multimedia technologies, including an immersive film recreating the historical environment of the Wanli era. New souvenir items have also been prepared for the project; the exhibition will run for a long time.

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