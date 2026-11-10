Train drivers in Spain began a strike on Tuesday, demanding increased investment in the maintenance and safety of the railway network. The protest followed two fatal accidents on the Madrid-Seville high-speed line, in which a total of 115 people have died this year, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Service cancellations

State operator Renfe said that around 40% of long- and medium-distance services were cancelled because of the strike, affecting 4,042 passengers. In Madrid, 90% of commuter rail services were cancelled, while in Barcelona, 50% of local services were cancelled.

In Leganés, near Madrid, passengers were forced to travel to the city centre by bus. At least five lines of the urban commuter network were not operating, while only partial service was available on three others. In Catalonia, operator Rodalies reported delays due to non-compliance with minimum service requirements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Accidents and negotiations

According to the train drivers' union, negotiations with the government on improving safety on Spain's high-speed network began after a January accident in the south of the country, in which 46 people died. However, consultations were halted in April.

The second accident occurred last month. According to former Transport Minister Óscar Puente, a controller ordered a Renfe train to continue after a signalling malfunction, although an Iryo operator train was standing ahead on the same line. The collision killed 69 people. After the two accidents, Puente resigned, and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez temporarily appointed his deputy, Carlos Cuerpo, to head the Ministry of Transport.

Read us on