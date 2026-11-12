The Investigative Committee of Russia, an aggressor state, reported the death of a high-ranking Russian military officer after a car explosion in St. Petersburg. According to RMF24, the agency has opened a criminal case over the killing of the serviceman.

Investigation into the explosion

Russian portal Fontanka reported that the explosion occurred in the morning in one of the city’s districts. The name of the deceased and details of his position in the army have not yet been disclosed.

The circumstances of the explosion remain unknown. Investigators are checking all possible versions of what happened.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous incident

Posts featuring the expression “wieczny lot” appeared in Russian military circles after the officer’s death. As RMF24 notes, this may indicate that the deceased was connected to aviation.

On August 27, a car carrying a Russian lieutenant colonel and his wife also exploded in St. Petersburg. The man died at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

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