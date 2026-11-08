North Korea has stated that the Taedonggang Kumok instant food factory in Pyongyang’s Taedonggang district produces more than 60 types of ready-to-eat food in single-use containers. The products are positioned as an analogue of the popular South Korean “rice in a cup” format, Korea Herald reports.

Range and preparation

The range was reported in the October issue of Korea magazine, which North Korea publishes for foreign audiences. According to the publication, the enterprise produces curry rice, beef soup with rice, rice with scallops, tofu bibimbap, and spicy noodles in chicken-bone broth.

In promotional photos, the meals are packaged in single-use containers resembling cupbap products sold in South Korean stores. The packaging uses the term “instant preparation,” while advertisements promise hot food in 10 minutes without conventional cooking.

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Production claims

The magazine claims that the factory has separate lines for the production of instant rice, sauces, product packaging, and disposable tableware. It also stated that freeze-drying technology is used, which, according to the publication, helps preserve ready meals and their quality.

According to the magazine, the products use natural ingredients, including grains and vegetables grown in North Korea using organic methods. In addition to rice dishes, the enterprise allegedly produces macaroni, spaghetti, and other processed grain products made from mung beans, buckwheat, and sorghum.

The publication also stated that Kumok brand ready meals are gaining popularity due to their convenience. At the same time, there is no independent data on sales, distribution of the products, or their availability to ordinary North Korean residents, while claims about the factory’s quality and technological capabilities cannot be independently verified.

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