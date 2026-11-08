The US Democratic Party, which won a majority in Congress following the midterm elections, is not currently putting a third impeachment procedure against President Donald Trump on the agenda. Instead, Democrats intend to advance legislative initiatives on the cost of living, health insurance, tariffs and fighting corruption, as well as strengthen oversight of the presidential administration.

As The Guardian reports, incoming Speaker of the House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries said that no member of the Democratic caucus had spoken to him about impeachment. According to him, the party is focused on affordability and government accountability.

Priorities of the new majority

Jeffries listed among the priorities the renewal of tax credits for insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act, reversing last year's cuts to Medicaid, legislative steps to repeal Trump's tariffs, and ending the conflict with Iran.

Expected Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said that the party's agenda would be based on three promises: reduce costs, make the government work more effectively for citizens, and fight corruption. Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar also proposed regularly bringing bills to a vote to ban price gouging, Super PACs, and stock trading by lawmakers.

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Investigations and constraints

Democrats who will lead House of Representatives committees will be able to issue subpoenas. Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the Oversight Committee, said there could be investigations into allegations of corruption in Department of Homeland Security contracts, stock trading by members of Congress, corporations receiving excess profits, and the government's release of materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Jamie Raskin, who is likely to chair the House Judiciary Committee, previously sent more than 200 requests for information to the Trump administration and other recipients. After control of the committees passes to Democrats, such requests will be able to be backed by subpoenas.

At the same time, Democrats' options are limited by the president's veto power and the Senate filibuster rule, which requires 60 votes to advance most bills. Vote counting in two Senate races is still ongoing; if the Democratic candidates win, their coalition will have 56 seats in the upper chamber.

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