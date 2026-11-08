Cyprus has launched an international campaign to prevent the election of Turkish candidate Feridun Sinirlioğlu as UN secretary-general. The initiative was launched by the country’s foreign ministry immediately after his nomination was announced at the end of October, according to Philenews, as reported by Cyprus Mail.

Nicosia’s position

Nicosia stated that the objections to supporting Sinirlioğlu are not limited to Turkey’s position on Cyprus. According to the publication, in his previous roles as deputy foreign minister, ambassador and Turkey’s permanent representative to the UN, he repeatedly questioned the existence of the Republic of Cyprus.

Sinirlioğlu also questioned Cyprus’s jurisdiction and advocated a settlement on the island based on two states and sovereign equality, Cyprus Mail reported. Nicosia believes that his election could jeopardize the success of UN-led negotiations on a Cyprus settlement.

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Questions in the General Assembly

Earlier this week, Cyprus and Greece questioned Sinirlioğlu’s claimed impartiality. Cyprus’s UN ambassador Maria Michael asked him five questions during an interactive dialogue at the General Assembly, most of which he did not answer directly.

To be nominated, a candidate must receive nine votes in the UN Security Council and not face a veto from any of its permanent members. The candidacy must then be approved by the General Assembly. The new UN secretary-general is due to take office on January 1.

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