US household debt rises to $19.1 trillion — Anadolu Agency

US household debt increased by 1.8% in the third quarter of 2026, reaching $19.1 trillion. Over the quarter, total borrowing rose by $334 billion, and by $520 billion compared with the same period a year earlier, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the quarterly report of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Mortgage debt remains the largest part of household debt

Mortgage debt, the largest component of household debt, increased by $257 billion over the quarter to $13.37 trillion. On an annual basis, it grew by $302 billion.

Auto loan debt rose by $21 billion to $1.73 trillion. Student loan debt added $5 billion, reaching $1.66 trillion. Meanwhile, credit card debt increased by $22 billion to $1.29 trillion, which is $52 billion more than a year earlier.

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The share of delinquent debt increased

The volume of home equity lines of credit increased by $23 billion to $481 billion. This was the largest quarterly increase in this indicator since 2005.

The share of outstanding household debt at any stage of delinquency increased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous quarter and stood at 5%. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York noted that transitions into early delinquency rose somewhat for auto loans and mortgages but improved for credit card debt. Transitions into serious delinquency also improved somewhat for credit cards and student loans, while this indicator worsened for mortgages but remained low by historical standards.

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