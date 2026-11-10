Yashar cancels coalition talks with Likud — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, the Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot canceled a planned meeting with Likud representatives on coalition talks. Eisenkot ordered it canceled after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech in the Knesset, which Yashar described as divisive.

Planned meeting canceled

As The Jerusalem Post reports, Yashar had previously appealed to all Knesset factions to hold sincere talks based on the party's four principles for forming a government. A preliminary meeting between Eisenkot's team and Likud was then scheduled for the following day.

Yashar said Eisenkot canceled the meeting because of Netanyahu's speech and his behavior during the swearing-in ceremony in the Knesset. Eisenkot himself described the prime minister's address as detached from reality, divisive and full of hatred.

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Differences over a unity government

On Monday, Netanyahu called on opposition leaders to join a single government, calling it the need of the moment. In his speech in the Knesset, he also raised the issue of Iran's nuclear threat and insisted on the need to eliminate it.

Yashar said unity and solidarity are necessary for Israel, but that Netanyahu, in the party's view, is instead choosing division in society for the sake of his political survival.

Likud responded that Netanyahu would seek to achieve national unity and that the party is ready to meet with representatives of any faction seeking unity. It also called the cancellation of the meeting with Likud incomprehensible amid opposition parties' talks with Arab political forces.

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