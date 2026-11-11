Poland and the United States signed a statement of intent in Washington to strengthen cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries. The document was signed by Polish Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and his US counterpart Pete Hegseth, Notes from Poland reports.

Hegseth called the signing of the document another step in allied relations. Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland had become not only a model ally but also a strategic partner of the United States.

Production and maintenance in Poland

According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the statement is intended to help ensure that more US weapons are manufactured and serviced directly in Poland, including through technology transfers.

He also said that he would seek access to European funding for equipment jointly produced by Polish and US companies. The minister said he would present this position at a meeting of EU defence ministers and called Poland an “ambassador of the US in the EU”.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US base and defence contracts

During talks in Washington, the sides discussed security cooperation, including Warsaw’s aspiration to establish a new permanent US military base on Polish territory. After the meeting, Kosiniak-Kamysz told journalists that the Pentagon had given the base the “green light”, while the final decision was to be made by the White House. According to him, the decision was expected at the beginning of December.

Hegseth noted Poland’s high defence spending and its purchases of US equipment, including Abrams tanks, F-35 fighter jets, Apache helicopters and Patriot air defence systems. He also said that Poland was building one of Europe’s strongest armies and supported the “NATO 3.0” approach, under which Europe should take greater responsibility for its own defence.

The meeting took place alongside the Transatlantic Defence Industry Access Forum, attended by 70 Polish and 80 US companies. Last month, the United States selected Poland as the location for a Patriot missile maintenance and technical support centre, while in July it was reported that the Polish state-owned defence group PGZ would become Europe’s first producer of US Barracuda-500M cruise missiles.

Read us on