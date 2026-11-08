The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province has approved the allocation of Rs 2 billion in initial funding for the establishment and initial operations of 36 new Water and Sanitation Agencies (WASAs). The funds are intended to temporarily ease the financial situation of the newly established institutions.

Funding through a supplementary grant

As The Express Tribune reports, Punjab’s finance department has officially approved the provision of funds in the 2026–2027 fiscal year. The money for the 36 agencies will be allocated through a technical supplementary grant.

Most agencies will receive Rs 56.71 million each. Institutions in Talagang, Taunsa and Kot Addu are set to receive Rs 42.857 million, Rs 42.857 million and Rs 42.856 million, respectively.

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Funds are insufficient for a full launch

According to the publication, each agency was initially supposed to receive Rs 200 million immediately, but the necessary amount of funding is currently unavailable due to an acute financial crisis. Without approved initial funding, all 36 institutions could face closure shortly after their establishment.

The publication notes that the establishment of the agencies could become more difficult if the full amount of required funding is not allocated at the beginning of the new year in January. The localities whose WASAs will receive funds include Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Jhelum, Okara, Sargodha, Sialkot, Murree, Attock, Kasur, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Vehari and Rajanpur.

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