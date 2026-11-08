Polish tennis player Martyna Kubka, together with Lithuania's Justina Mikulskytė, lost the doubles final of the WTA 125 Angola Ladies Open in Luanda, Angola. The duo lost 4:6, 4:6 to Sada Nahimana of Burundi and Angella Okutoyi of Kenya, Interia Sport reports.

Course of the final

In the first set, Kubka and Mikulskytė failed to hold both service games of the Lithuanian tennis player. In the second set, the African duo took a 4:2 lead after six games.

Kubka and Mikulskytė had eight break points in three games but did not convert any of them. Nahimana and Okutoyi used their only break opportunity.

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In the tenth game of the second set, the Polish-Lithuanian pair saved three match points, leveling the score from 0:40. The next rally ended in favor of Nahimana and Okutoyi.

Kubka's results in Luanda

In singles, 25-year-old Kubka reached the quarterfinals, where she lost to Russia's Sofia Lansere 6:7, 5:7. In the doubles tournament, Kubka and Mikulskytė were seeded second, and in the semifinals they defeated the Sanchez/Zaitseva pair 6:3, 6:4.

Since mid-September, Kubka has played 29 matches at six ITF and WTA 125 tournaments: 16 in singles and 13 in doubles. Despite the loss in the Luanda final, she is expected to rise to 116th in the WTA rankings, improving her personal best by one position, according to the publication.

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