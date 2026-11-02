In South Africa, Hangwani Morgan Maumela told a court that there is no evidence that his real estate was acquired with funds obtained from Tembisa Hospital. According to TimesLIVE, he seeks to stop the sale of seized assets with a total value of 325 million rand.

Maumela’s position

TimesLIVE describes Maumela as a possible key participant in the thefts at Tembisa Hospital. In court, he denied that there is evidence linking his real estate to hospital funds. His statement concerns the origin of this real estate. This wording by the publication conveys the nature of the suspicions and does not constitute a court finding of guilt.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

House in Sandhurst

A photo published by TimesLIVE shows Maumela’s multi-storey house in Sandhurst. The publication notes that in July, this house was among the properties confiscated in favor of the NPA. Maumela is trying to stop the sale of these assets.

TimesLIVE’s claims regarding Maumela’s possible involvement are the publication’s description of the case and do not mean that guilt has been established by a court.

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