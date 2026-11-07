Binance CFO Kaiser Ng leaves the company — TechCrunch

Kaiser Ng, the chief financial officer of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is leaving the company after more than five years. He will be succeeded by Justin Yek, TechCrunch reports.

Transition plan

According to Bloomberg, Binance co-head Yi He said Ng's departure will allow him to launch a new project after more than five years at Binance. According to her, the transition plan had been implemented over the past six months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cyberattack on users

The personnel change was announced a little more than a week after hackers stole $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency from Binance users. The exchange suspended withdrawals for several days. After accounts were unlocked, users' net outflows totaled $3.6 billion in the first hours.

Statements by Binance and the FBI

Binance and the FBI blamed the North Korean group TraderTraitor for the cyberattack. The company said it would independently cover the financial losses from the stolen assets and would not pass them on to users.

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