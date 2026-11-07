Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Education has cancelled admissions for the 2026 academic year to National Certificate in Education (NCE) and bachelor’s degree programmes at the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) in Kaduna. The institute was also ordered to end all university affiliations and degree-awarding arrangements. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Admission ban

Ministry spokesperson Boriwo Folasade said that NTI can no longer process admissions to NCE or bachelor’s degree programmes in full-time, part-time or distance-learning formats. The ministry urged citizens not to apply, accept admission offers or make payments for such programmes.

The ministry explained that the decision was caused by violations of operational guidelines issued to the institute in September 2025. It noted that admissions to NCE programmes must comply with the requirements of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the accreditation standards of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE).

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According to the ministry, NTI is not authorised to award NCE qualifications or university degrees. The National Universities Commission (NUC) must notify the universities affected by the decision and ensure compliance with the requirement to end degree-awarding arrangements with NTI.

Current students

The NCCE must fully accredit the existing NCE II–IV distance-learning programmes and study centres in Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. Students who meet the requirements will be able to complete their studies depending on the accreditation results and regulatory rules.

The ministry stressed that NTI’s legal mandate covers teacher training and retraining, in-service training and continuing professional development. The institute may also run a three-month or six-month abridged programme for teachers with diplomas in non-teaching specialisations who want to acquire competencies for registration with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

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