Bayern Munich defeated Mainz 2-1 in a Bundesliga match, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer did not finish the game due to a recurrence of a foot injury. As The Guardian reports, the goalkeeper was substituted before half-time, with Jonas Urbig coming onto the pitch.

Neuer’s record and injury

Neuer became Bayern’s oldest player: he was 40 years and 225 days old at the time of the match. He surpassed Bernd Dreher’s previous record but again experienced foot problems that had already caused him to miss four matches.

With the score at 1-0, Neuer unsuccessfully came out to deal with a cross. Mainz’s Lee Jae-sung sent the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

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Last month, Neuer’s error in the match against Augsburg led to the fastest goal in Bundesliga history: Robin Fellhauer scored in the eighth second. According to Sofascore, based on Opta statistics, it was the goalkeeper’s fifth error leading to a goal in his previous 17 league matches.

Bayern retained the lead

Harry Kane did not score against Mainz, but provided two assists, for Joshua Kimmich and 18-year-old Lennart Karl. The victory extended the Munich side’s unbeaten away run in the league to 31 matches.

After nine rounds, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have 21 points each, but the Munich club tops the table thanks to a better goal difference. Borussia defeated Elversberg 2-1 this round thanks to a brace from Felix Nmecha.

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