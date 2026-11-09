In the United Kingdom, railway safety inspectors have called for a review of the design, rules and guidance for manually operated level crossings after the death of 23-year-old Amazon delivery driver Brandon Gatcher in Kent. As The Guardian reports, the investigation identified an apparent risk of further tragedies at such crossings.

Accident circumstances

Gatcher, who lived in Ashford, died at Baxs crossing near Teynham in July last year. His van collided with a passenger train travelling from Ramsgate to London.

According to a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, the driver drove onto the tracks, probably unaware that he first needed to open the exit gates. The traffic light system almost certainly gave him the impression that it was safe to enter the crossing after opening the entrance gates, although the exit gates remained closed.

The van crossed most of the track and stopped when the traffic lights turned red and the alarm warned of an approaching train. The driver opened the exit gates, but not wide enough to pass through on the first attempt, so he tried again. As he was returning to the van, a Southeastern train travelling at 90 mph appeared 300 metres away. The driver applied emergency braking but was unable to avoid the collision. Three passengers suffered minor injuries.

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Inspectors’ recommendations

Inspectors said that previously updated signs at the crossing did not sufficiently account for the impact of different sources of information on users’ behaviour. They also concluded that the driver’s training and briefing, as he was self-employed and worked through the logistics company GG Logistix, did not prepare him to use the crossing safely.

The investigation branch recommended that Network Rail and the UK Department for Transport review the design, legislation and guidance for such crossings. In August, another delivery driver, 55-year-old Simon Gettings, died at a manually operated crossing in Lancashire; the circumstances of that accident are still under investigation.

Chief Inspector of Rail Accidents Andrew Hall noted that a collision between a train and a van could also derail the train and create a serious danger for passengers. Southeastern said it had already changed the layout of the site and published guidance for professional drivers on using such crossings.

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