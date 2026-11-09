102 leaders expected at COP31 in Antalya — Anadolu Agency

At the UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, 102 leaders representing 95 countries and seven international organizations are expected. The conference runs from November 9 to 20 and is set to bring together 196 countries that are parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the European Union, Anadolu Agency reports.

Composition of delegations

According to Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the conference is expected to include 37 heads of state, 35 heads of government, eight vice presidents, seven deputy prime ministers, two crown princes, one prince, a parliament speaker and four special representatives at the leaders' level.

Participation at the leadership level has also been confirmed by the European Commission, the UN, the UN General Assembly, the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the International Energy Agency.

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European participants named include the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Moldova and Ukraine. Delegations are also expected from countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, the Americas and Oceania.

Conference agenda

The COP is the highest decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, adopted in 1992. At conferences, the parties assess the implementation of the convention and related legal instruments, while decisions are adopted by consensus of all parties rather than by a majority vote.

Türkiye is hosting and presiding over a COP summit for the first time, while Australia is leading the negotiations. Expected discussion topics include climate finance, a just transition, adaptation to climate change and emissions reductions. The Turkish side has defined the COP31 vision as focused on implementing previously adopted decisions, dialogue, consensus and action.

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