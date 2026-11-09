In the United Kingdom, comedian and media personality Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. This was reported by Deutsche Welle.

Terms of the sentence

Brand must serve at least two-thirds of the sentence in prison. After that, he may be released under supervision, provided he demonstrates appropriate conduct while incarcerated.

Judge Joel Bennatan called Brand a predator and said the sentence was fair and proportionate to the overall severity of his crimes. He also noted the determination and courage of the victims who testified in the case.

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Charges and testimony

The 51-year-old Brand denied the charges against him. They were brought on the basis of statements from six victims, with the earliest allegations relating to events in 1999. The jury of four women and eight men did not find persuasive the defense's position that all sexual contact had been consensual.

During the sentencing hearing, the victims provided the court with victim impact statements. One woman, who testified from behind a protective screen to preserve her privacy, said the assault left her with a sense of shame that she had carried for 20 years. Another victim called Brand an unremorseful sexual predator.

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