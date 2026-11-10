Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton arrived in the Egyptian city of Rafah on Tuesday, where he visited organizations helping deliver humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip. Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Visit to the border crossing

Hamilton inspected the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip, as well as the logistics warehouses of the Egyptian Red Crescent. The organization facilitates the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.

At the checkpoint, the driver greeted workers in Arabic, shook their hands and briefly spoke with them and local officials. North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer said the purpose of the visit was to familiarize Hamilton with Egypt's efforts to deliver aid to Gaza.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Humanitarian aid situation

According to the publication, despite a ceasefire agreement concluded last year that halted large-scale hostilities, the volume of aid entering Gaza remains significantly below the agreed minimum of 600 trucks per day.

An independent UN commission of experts said last month that Israeli forces had expanded control from 53% to at least 60% of the territory of the Strip. The commission also reported at least 196 Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli strikes and fire along the line of advance.

Hamilton has previously repeatedly called for peace and a ceasefire in Gaza, and has also spoken about other humanitarian crises and conflicts. The visit to Rafah took place two days after his 400th Formula 1 race start at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Read us on