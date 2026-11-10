Axiom sues Vast over NASA document — Ars Technica

In the United States, Axiom Space has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Houston against Vast Space, accusing its competitor of submitting a mission-planning document to NASA that allegedly contained Axiom’s proprietary information. The lawsuit, filed on June 19, was unsealed by order of U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge on November 4, Ars Technica reports.

Axiom is seeking civil penalties, treble damages, reimbursement of legal costs, and a statutory relator’s award. The company filed the case under the U.S. False Claims Act, alleging that Vast provided the government agency with a fraudulent document.

What Axiom claims

According to the lawsuit, Vast submitted a planning document to NASA for its private astronaut mission by June 3. On that day, NASA informed Axiom that its sensitive and proprietary information had been improperly included in a document submitted by Vast.

Axiom says that in some parts of the document, the company’s name was replaced with the wording “PAM provider,” while Axiom’s name and details remained in other sections. In the plaintiff’s view, this indicates that the text originated from Axiom’s materials rather than being independently prepared by Vast.

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The document in question is a Mission Integration and Operations Management Plan, which describes the organization of a flight from the crew’s launch to its return. Axiom calls such materials sensitive and proprietary, stressing that they are the result of years of work and investment.

Vast’s and the Justice Department’s position

Vast rejected the allegations, saying that the case concerns competition rather than fraud. The company said it would defend itself in court and that its work with NASA on the sixth private astronaut mission continues without interruption.

The U.S. Department of Justice declined to join the case on October 23. This decision does not establish whether Vast improperly used Axiom’s materials: federal prosecutors may choose not to intervene for various reasons, and no explanation was provided in the court filing. NASA said it was aware of the case but does not comment on litigation.

Competition for private stations

The dispute comes amid NASA’s competition to develop commercial space stations that are expected to begin operating in the 2030s. The agency expects final proposals from companies by December 14. The private astronaut missions program, launched in 2019, allows companies to organize flights of up to four astronauts to the International Space Station and gain operational experience for future commercial stations.

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