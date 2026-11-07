Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is heading to Krakow after a shooting near the city’s Main Market Square. According to RMF24, six people were killed and another 15 were injured, including two police officers.

Meeting of services in Krakow

Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński is travelling with Tusk to the capital of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship. They are due to take part in a meeting of services scheduled for 21:45.

The head of the Polish government expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, thanked police officers who acted at risk to their lives, and urged politicians not to use the tragedy in political fighting. He also stated that all circumstances of the crime would be established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Suspect detained

The shooting occurred at around 15:00. According to the outlet, a car drove at high speed onto Krakow’s Main Market Square. According to eyewitness accounts, there was a disguised man in the vehicle who began shooting at people.

Passers-by fled and took shelter in nearby cafes, restaurants and gateways. The man was detained; according to RMF24, he is a 25-year-old Pole who was taken to hospital. Police found numerous weapons and ammunition in his car.

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