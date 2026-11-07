Footballer Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the first 22 minutes of the MLS Matchday 34 game in which Chicago Fire hosted Columbus Crew. The Poland national team captain scored both goals from penalties.

First goal in the seventh minute

As Interia Sport reports, in the seventh minute Bangura handled the ball in his own penalty area, after which the referee awarded a penalty to the hosts. Lewandowski took the ball himself and converted the spot kick: he paused before the shot, waited for the goalkeeper to move and sent the ball into the net.

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Second penalty

Fourteen minutes later, the referee awarded Chicago Fire a second penalty. Lewandowski took the kick again and scored, this time without pausing before the shot. The Columbus Crew goalkeeper guessed the direction, but the ball went into the net after a powerful strike.

Columbus Crew responded quickly to the hosts' goals. By the 23rd minute, the score was already 2:2.

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