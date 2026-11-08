Suriname to retain fuel subsidies for now — The Rio Times

The government of Suriname will retain fuel subsidies for now. President Jennifer Simons stated on November 7, 2026, that such support is necessary in the short term, although it is financially unsustainable in the long term. The Rio Times reports.

A decision without a defined timeframe

Simons spoke on the Kal Aaj Aur Kal program on Rapar Broadcasting Network. She said that ending the subsidies is ultimately inevitable, but the pace of such a step will depend on the government's ability to carry it out responsibly. The president did not name a specific date or schedule for ending the support.

According to Simons, retaining the subsidy is intended to protect consumers from another unjustified increase in prices in stores. She noted that sellers often use higher gasoline or diesel costs as a pretext for raising prices on other goods.

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The issue of diesel and transport

The president separately drew attention to diesel fuel. According to her, removing diesel price regulation would require substantially greater subsidies for public and school transport. She also pointed to inadequate transport oversight due to problems with GPS tracking of vehicles.

Transport operators were ordered to fix their GPS systems, but the process has not yet been completed. Simons also acknowledged that the price control mechanism is not working effectively enough and said work is underway to improve it.

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