In Israel, Professor Yitshak Kreiss, director of Sheba Medical Center, will temporarily assume the position of director-general of the Ministry of Health in December. The Jerusalem Post reported that Health Minister Haim Katz approached him with the relevant request.

Replacing the Health Ministry head

Kreiss will temporarily replace Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, who announced that he would leave the post of the Health Ministry’s director-general. According to the publication, Bar Siman-Tov served in the position for about nine years over two terms.

Katz stated that amid numerous challenges for Israel, the healthcare system needs stability, professionalism and public trust. He stressed the importance of uninterrupted work and stable leadership at the ministry.

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Work at two institutions

Kreiss is a retired brigadier general of the Israel Defense Forces and a former chief military physician. He has worked at Sheba Medical Center for the past decade and, following his temporary appointment to the ministry, will remain director of the institution.

Hagai Levine, head of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, positively assessed Kreiss’s candidacy but expressed concern over his simultaneous performance of two leadership roles. In his view, both the Health Ministry and Sheba Medical Center need leaders who will work there on a permanent basis.

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