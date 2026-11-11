In the United States, the NFL's Minnesota Vikings acquired 38-year-old quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 draft. As The Guardian reports, several media outlets wrote about the deal, including ESPN journalist Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Return to Minnesota

Cousins played for the Vikings for six seasons, from 2018 to 2023. In 2022, he completed the second of two seasons under the team's current head coach, Kevin O'Connell, was selected to the Pro Bowl and threw for 4,547 yards. That season, he threw 29 touchdown passes and had 14 interceptions.

Minnesota started the season with six consecutive victories but lost its last two games. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray missed the game against the Buffalo Bills due to an injury, while his replacement, Carson Wentz, threw two interceptions in that game. After the loss, O'Connell said the club was considering options at various positions.

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An opportunity for Mendoza

The trade clears the way for rookie Fernando Mendoza, who was selected with the first overall pick in the draft, to enter the Raiders' starting lineup. Las Vegas has a 4–5 record, and Mendoza's first two scheduled NFL starts are set to come against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

For the Vikings, Cousins will be an experienced option at quarterback. The team has struggled offensively despite having one of its leaders, receiver Justin Jefferson.

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