Australian swimmer Moesha Johnson won two gold medals at the opening round of the Open Water Swimming World Cup in Cancún, Mexico. She won the 10 km event and the 3 km elimination race, ABC News Australia reports.

Victory in the 10-kilometre event

In the 10 km swim, Johnson first won the sprint lap, earning a US$1,000 bonus. She then returned to the main pack before moving ahead again and finishing 13 seconds clear of Japan's Airi Ebina and Italy's Ginevra Taddeucci.

After the finish, Johnson told World Aquatics that she does not yet have a significant volume of endurance training at the start of the season. She said that during the race, she wanted to work on her open-water swimming skills and racing in a group. World Cup debutant Jacqueline Davison-McGovern, a 22-year-old Australian, finished seventh.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second medal of the weekend

In the 3 km elimination race, Johnson was the best at all three stages: she won the 1,500 m swim, the 1,000 m semi-final and the final 500 m sprint. This is how the athlete began her 2026/27 World Cup campaign with two victories.

Last season, Johnson won every Open Water Swimming World Cup event in which she competed, as well as the Pan Pacs competition in California. The next World Cup round is scheduled for March 19 and 20, 2027, in Soma Bay, Egypt.

Read us on