In Ireland, the offices of several media groups, including national broadcaster RTE, were evacuated following bomb threats. One such alert involving the Newstalk radio station was deemed a hoax, TimesLIVE reports.

Broadcast interruption

Newstalk resumed broadcasting at 10:00 GMT after staff were allowed to return to the building in central Dublin. The Irish Independent newspaper group also reported the evacuation of its office in the Irish capital.

An RTE journalist said the broadcaster received an email shortly before 09:00 GMT. The email claimed that a bomb would explode within 45 minutes. After an interruption of more than an hour, RTE news programmes resumed from a mobile studio.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Building inspections

The host of RTE Radio One’s mid-morning news show said that, as he understood it, the email was allegedly sent by the same people linked to hoax bomb threats. The previous day, such threats disrupted dozens of passenger flights in Europe.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told RTE that authorities were taking the threat seriously. The RTE campus in south Dublin remained closed while police checked it building by building.

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