Israeli forces closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, to Palestinian worshippers. The restrictions were imposed from Friday afternoon until 22:00 on Saturday in connection with the annual Jewish religious commemoration of Sarah, the wife of the Prophet Abraham.

The Palestinian Ministry of Religious Endowments said that worshippers and mosque staff were barred from accessing the shrine, while the call to prayer was suspended. As Al Jazeera reports, the mosque’s director, Moataz Abu Sneineh, said Israeli authorities planned to open the prayer halls and courtyards of the complex exclusively to Israelis.

Restrictions in the Old City

The Israeli military also tightened controls at checkpoints and restricted movement in Hebron’s Old City, where the mosque is located. As a result, some residents were unable to enter or leave their homes.

Israeli forces told The Jerusalem Post that they expected about 20,000 visitors during the holiday. Hundreds of security personnel were deployed at the site.

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Status of the shrine

The Ibrahimi Mosque, known to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarchs, is a holy site for Muslims and Jews. Both religious traditions revere it as the burial place of the Prophet Abraham and members of his family.

Under the 1997 Hebron Protocol between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Israel gained control over security in the Old City, while the Palestinian municipality of Hebron retained authority over planning and construction. In June, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the takeover of these powers.

The closure of the mosque came several days after the end of a 10-day siege of Hebron by Israeli forces. According to Al Jazeera, it was accompanied by hundreds of arrests, the demolition of 15 homes, and the forced displacement of more than 3,300 Palestinians.

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