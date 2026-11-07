Wayana communities in Suriname face influx of prospectors — Mongabay

In the Surinamese Amazon, communities of the Indigenous Wayana people are facing an influx of prospectors engaged in illegal gold mining on their territories.

Mining on Wayana lands

This was reported by Mongabay. The outlet's reporter Max Radwin traveled to the Surinamese Amazon to investigate the spread of illegal gold mining in Indigenous territories. His trip focused on how this activity is advancing onto the lands of local communities.

According to the outlet, prospectors are cutting down forests and polluting rivers with mercury. Mongabay says Wayana communities are experiencing these consequences.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Border area

The Surinamese government has promised to fight illegal gold mining. At the same time, Mongabay reports that communities continue to face an influx of prospectors.

These are Wayana territories in the border area between Suriname and French Guiana. Mongabay identifies deforestation and mercury pollution of rivers as the main consequences of gold prospectors' activities in the area.

Read us on