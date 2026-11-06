Meta adds AI Spaces for personal tasks to Muse — The Verge

Meta has begun rolling out a new Spaces feature in its Muse AI assistant, allowing users to create personalized interactive spaces within the app. As The Verge reports, the feature can be used to create, among other things, a shopping hub, a learning dashboard, a music tracker, or a quiz.

Creating and editing spaces

A user can describe the desired space in a prompt to Muse and then modify it using subsequent commands for the assistant. In the created spaces, users can mark items as completed, add notes, and make other edits.

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If a space is connected to the relevant app, Muse will be able to update prices, dates, and other information in the background. The company has also provided the option to add spaces to the Muse sidebar, move them to the main tab, and configure when they are displayed.

Updates for Muse users

Meta gives the example of using a planner: it can be kept in the foreground on weekdays and replaced with weekend plans on Saturday. The Spaces feature is being rolled out to all Muse users together with a specialized version of the Muse Wonder artificial intelligence model. The company is also considering options for sharing created spaces between users and collaborating on them.

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