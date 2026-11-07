In Kenya, a man in his early 30s who was deported from North America four months ago is considering a job offer with a net monthly salary of about 46,000 Kenyan shillings. He said that before being deported, he had lived in North America for about 10 years, and after returning with nothing, he has been living with his parents, Nation Kenya reports.

A sharp change in income

The man said that abroad he earned nearly 1 million shillings per month. After returning, he turned down several job offers because of the low pay, including positions offering about 50,000 shillings.

He was recently offered a job with a net salary of about 46,000 shillings per month. He noted that he may accept it primarily because he does not want to continue disappointing his parents. According to the man, his father is unhappy with his refusals of job openings. At the same time, the man plans to save money in order to leave Kenya as soon as possible.

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Advice from a consultant

Financial planning and investment consultant Dominic Karanja advised him to accept the offer and rebuild his finances and career over the next 12 months. In his opinion, this job could become the first step toward financial independence.

Karanja suggested allocating income according to a 50:30:20 formula: spending 23,000 shillings on basic needs, 13,800 on personal and daily expenses, and saving 9,200. Under this plan, about 110,400 shillings could be saved in 12 months.

The consultant also advised updating his résumé, emphasizing his work experience in North America, seeking better-paid positions at international companies and organizations, and exploring legal opportunities for employment or migration abroad.

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