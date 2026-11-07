Bangladesh security forces rescued at least 57 people, including Rohingya refugees, during a shootout with suspected human traffickers near the border with Myanmar. The Hindu International reports, citing a military statement.

Operation in Teknaf

According to Bangladesh’s Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate, the operation was conducted in the Rongikhali hills in Teknaf, near the border with Myanmar. Security forces received information that an armed group of 15–16 suspected human traffickers had abducted around 120 Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi citizens.

During an exchange of fire on the night of November 5, serviceman Md Titash Sheikh was injured. A bullet struck his left shoulder, after which the 27-year-old serviceman died from his injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Refugees in border camps

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees. Most of them fled Myanmar after a violent military campaign in 2017. Many refugees live in large camps near Cox’s Bazar close to the border, where groups suspected of human trafficking profit from people seeking work or trying to leave abroad.

The events in Myanmar in 2017, during which Rohingya settlements were burned and civilians were killed, are being considered by the International Court of Justice in a genocide case. The court is due to announce its decision on November 19.

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