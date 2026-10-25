Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that not a single tree will be cut down during the planned upgrade of F-9 Park, or Fatima Jinnah Park, in Islamabad. He also promised that no new concrete structures would be built on the site.

Naqvi said this on the social media platform X in response to a video by a capital resident who called for planting more greenery instead of building concrete facilities if the park is developed. As Dawn reports, the minister described the park as a special place for Islamabad’s residents.

Planned changes

According to Naqvi, the upgrade includes better lighting, the creation of a lake, cafés and improved walking paths. Thousands of new trees are also planned to be planted in the park. He said the goal is to turn F-9 into a greener, safer and more comfortable space for families and visitors.

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Earlier, Naqvi asked for a comprehensive plan to transform F-9 based on the model of London’s Hyde Park. He also worked with Pakistan’s Capital Development Authority to improve Islamabad’s recreational areas.

Previous disputes over tree cutting

Construction and development projects in Islamabad have previously caused concern among residents because of tree cutting and land clearing. At the beginning of 2026, the large-scale removal of trees in at least three areas of the capital territory, including near Shakarparian, sparked public criticism.

The Capital Development Authority said at the time that only paper mulberry trees, whose pollen caused allergies, were being removed. In 2024, Pakistan’s Supreme Court barred the authority from cutting down trees in F-9 Park. In response, the agency told the court that it had cut down about 7,000 paper mulberry trees because of the allergies they allegedly caused.

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