In Syria, an explosion occurred in a car on the Damascus–Homs highway in the Al-Kastal area on October 26, killing three people. Asharq Al-Awsat reported this, citing an anonymous government source who spoke to AFP.

Explosion in the Al-Kastal area

Syrian state agency SANA said that the explosion occurred inside a car on the road between Damascus and Homs in the Al-Kastal area.

The agency reported casualties in the incident and said that emergency workers removed the bodies of those killed. SANA did not specify the number of victims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the incident

According to the anonymous government source cited by AFP, three people were killed in the explosion. No information about the identities of those killed was provided in the report.

Syrian authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The cause of the explosion had not been established at the time of publication.

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