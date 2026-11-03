In South Korea, personal and passport details of 168 people, including President Lee Jae-myung, employees of his administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were published on a website. According to local broadcaster KBS, Anadolu Agency reports.

Passenger data from the presidential plane

The information was posted in a downloadable file titled “Passenger List Republic of Korea — Belgium.” The file was uploaded to the website on June 2, ahead of the president’s trip.

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The list likely contained data on passengers of the presidential plane that Lee Jae-myung used to travel to Belgium, Italy and France in June. The file contained names in Korean and English, information on places of work and positions, dates of birth, passport numbers and passport expiration dates.

Authorities’ response

The presidential administration said it had been informed in advance about the content of the report and had taken appropriate measures. A spokesperson for South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the ministry takes the situation seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the leak.

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