The Palestinian Commission for Colonization and Wall Resistance said that Israeli authorities had issued a military order for the temporary seizure of 26.473 dunams of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank of Palestine, northwest of Ramallah. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the order is dated October 28.

The land plots are located in Deir Nizam, Umm Safi and Atara. The document states that they are being placed under the control of the Israeli military for what Israel has defined as military purposes.

Ataret–Neve Tzuf route

According to the commission, the land is intended for a route called the Ataret–Neve Tzuf emergency corridor. It is intended to provide a connection between Israeli settlement facilities in the area.

The commission also said that the route could strengthen links between settlements and outposts near Ataret and Halamish, also known as Neve Tzuf. In its assessment, it could also further restrict Palestinian landowners' access to neighboring plots.

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Duration of the order

The order will remain in force until the end of 2028 and will grant the Israeli military exclusive possession rights over the route marked on the maps attached to the document. Of the 26.473 dunams, Israeli authorities classify 5.891 dunams, or about 22.3%, as state land. Another 20.582 dunams do not have this status.

The commission stressed that the document provides for the temporary seizure and possession of the land, rather than a formal transfer of ownership. It warned that the use of the plots for settlement infrastructure raises concerns about the expansion of Israeli control in the area.

The UN considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, illegal under international law. UN Security Council Resolution 2334 states that the settlements have no legal validity, while the International Court of Justice, in an advisory opinion in July 2024, called the occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and urged the evacuation of settlements from the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

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