The Organization of American States (OAS) will send a mission to observe Grenada’s general elections, scheduled for November 5, 2026. The mission will be headed by former Saint Kitts and Nevis ambassador Sherry Tross, The Rio Times reports.

Mission agreement

An agreement on privileges and immunities for the mission was signed in Washington on October 23 by OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin and Grenada’s permanent representative to the organization, Tarli Francis. Observers will monitor the voting process and are subsequently expected to provide recommendations concerning the country’s democratic institutions and electoral procedures.

This will be the ninth OAS election observation mission in Grenada. The organization has monitored electoral processes in the country since 1984.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voting process

Polling stations will be open on November 5 from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. All 15 elected seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, and a party needs to win at least eight seats to form a majority.

On October 15, 46 candidates were officially nominated in 15 constituencies. Police officers will vote early on November 2. Incumbent Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell leads the National Democratic Congress, which won nine seats in the June 2022 election. The main opposition New National Party is led by Emmalin Pierre; the party won six seats in 2022.

Former Foreign Minister Peter David leads the Democratic People’s Movement, formed in November 2025. The National Democratic Congress and the New National Party are expected to contest all 15 constituencies, while the Democratic People’s Movement is reportedly set to participate in nine.

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