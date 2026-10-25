Dubai unveils food security strategy through 2030 — The National

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has unveiled its Food Security Strategy through 2030. It was announced by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA). The document is intended to ensure that all residents of the emirate have sufficient quantities of safe food, The National reports.

Five areas of the strategy

The project was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. The strategy focuses on five areas: food availability, affordability, quality and safety, the sustainability and resilience of the system, and sector development.

DECCA Director General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani said the document is intended to help Dubai become a global leader in sustainable food security through advanced technologies and resilient supply chains. According to him, the strategy also provides for increasing local production, reducing food waste, and ensuring the availability and affordability of healthy food.

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Supporting production and supply chains

The first of the five strategic initiatives provides for projects to develop sustainable local agricultural production and the food industry, use resources more efficiently, and increase the sector's competitiveness.

Another initiative is intended to strengthen food supply chains through projects designed for changes in demand, market conditions and emergencies. The strategy also provides for promoting healthy and sustainable consumption, raising awareness of responsible attitudes toward food, and reducing losses and waste.

Separately, the authorities plan to strengthen the governance and regulation of integrated food systems, support the attraction of sustainable investment, and create infrastructure capable of adapting to market fluctuations and consumer needs.

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