The UN has demanded an urgent, independent and thorough investigation into the death of its staff member Mohammad al-Shami, whom the Houthis had been holding in Yemen since June 2024. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing a statement by the UN Human Rights Office.

Demand for an investigation

Al-Shami worked for the UN Human Rights Office in Yemen. The organization said that the Houthis had arbitrarily detained him. According to the staff member’s family, he died more than a month ago, but his relatives were informed of this only recently.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that no explanation had been provided regarding the staff member’s death. He demanded full transparency from the Houthis, as well as an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances of al-Shami’s death.

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Other detained UN staff

Türk also expressed serious concern over the safety and well-being of other UN staff members who remain in detention and called for their release. According to him, the detention of employees significantly undermines the UN’s ability to assist Yemen’s population amid a severe humanitarian and human rights crisis.

On October 14, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told journalists in New York that the Houthis were holding 71 United Nations staff members.

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