More than 500 people protested near a center of the Jewish Chabad movement on the Thai island of Phuket. Participants chanted pro-Palestinian slogans, demanded the closure of the movement's centers and restrictions on the influx of tourists from Israel. This was reported by Interia.

Protesters' grievances

Demonstrators accused Israelis and other foreign investors of conducting business illegally, buying up real estate and pushing out local entrepreneurs.

Local entrepreneurs also accuse Israeli businesses of creating a closed services market aimed primarily at Israeli citizens. In Phuket, as well as on the islands of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, Israelis not only vacation but also run restaurant, hotel and tourism businesses.

According to Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports, more than 410,000 tourists from Israel visited the country in 2025.

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A series of actions and authorities' decisions

On August 28, about 150 people protested in Phuket against the behavior of Israeli tourists. Participants accused them of conflicts, unpaid bills and disrespect for local customs.

On September 10, several hundred people demonstrated near the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok, accusing Israeli entrepreneurs of circumventing rules on foreign investment. The following day, organizers canceled a ceremonial dinner marking the Jewish New Year at the Chabad center in Phuket, fearing violence. About one thousand people were expected to attend the event.

Review of related companies

At the end of October, Thai authorities revoked the Thai citizenship of the country's chief Chabad rabbi, Yosef Chaim Kantor, who has lived there since 1993. The decision was explained by the fact that after obtaining Thai citizenship, he used a U.S. passport. Authorities are also reviewing the activities of 19 companies associated with him.

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