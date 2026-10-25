Pope Leo XIV called for an end to hostilities in Yemen at the Vatican, emphasizing the severe humanitarian situation in the southwestern city of Taiz. The pontiff addressed the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace in St. Peter's Square less than two weeks after lung surgery, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Humanitarian situation in Taiz

The pope said he was particularly concerned about the situation of Taiz residents, who are suffering from shortages of food, water and medical care. He called for military action to stop so that the people of Yemen and the entire region can live in peace.

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Prayer for victims in Jordan

Leo XIV also said that he was praying for those killed and wounded in Friday's attack on Orthodox worshippers at the Hamoud Church in Jordan. The pontiff called the attack terrorist in nature and said he was close to the affected community and the entire country, which he described as a state of peaceful and respectful coexistence among different religions.

Recovery after surgery

On October 13, the pope had the lower lobe of his right lung removed after being diagnosed with adenocarcinoma. Last week, doctors said he did not need further therapy because the tumor had not spread. The pope also called on the faithful to pray for a meeting of religious leaders for peace, which is due to take place on Tuesday in Assisi, Italy. He himself canceled his trip to the event on doctors' advice.

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