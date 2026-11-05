Children in Germany admit tampering with Halloween sweets — Der Spiegel

In Germany, several children admitted that they had tampered with Halloween sweets themselves following reports of dangerous foreign objects in treats. Der Spiegel reports this.

First clarified incidents

According to the publication, reports of such sweets came from different regions of Germany. They allegedly contained dangerous foreign objects. Der Spiegel notes that the first cases have already been clarified: several children admitted that they had tampered with the sweets themselves.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

One of the incidents mentioned in the illustration caption concerns a chocolate bar: a child inserted a wooden skewer into it. The article’s headline also refers to needles in Halloween chocolate.

Possible role of social media

The material also raises the question of the possible influence of social media on these incidents. At the same time, the available description of the publication does not conclude that social media caused such episodes.

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