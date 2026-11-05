The European Commission has launched the European Chip Design Platform under the EU Chips Act. The initiative is intended to mobilize €525 million in investment to support a new generation of European semiconductor design companies, Anadolu Agency reports.

Grants for startups

Early-stage startups will be able to apply for grants of up to €100,000 to create prototypes intended to demonstrate the feasibility of their ideas. More mature companies will be able to apply for funding of up to €16 million to cover the costs of chip development and commercialization.

The platform will provide companies with access to design tools, technical support, intellectual property components, and manufacturing capacity. Startups and small and medium-sized enterprises will also receive advice on submitting applications through the network of European Chips Competence Centres. Financial support will be complemented by training, rapid prototyping, and access to advanced technological resources.

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Development of European production

Of the total amount, €440 million will be provided in the form of grants by the EU and participating countries. Another €85 million will be directed toward the platform's cloud infrastructure, support services, and the development of open-source chip design tools.

According to the European Commission, European chip designers currently account for less than 1% of global revenue in this segment. The Commission noted that new semiconductor manufacturing capacity in Europe requires sufficient demand, a significant share of which is expected to be generated by European chip designers.

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