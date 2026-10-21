Austria, Denmark, Greece, the Netherlands and Germany are holding talks with the Rwandan authorities on establishing a special center in the African country for migrants who are to be deported from the European Union. This concerns, in particular, people whose asylum applications have been rejected. If the talks are successful, the first deportees could be sent to Rwanda as early as 2027.

Talks with Kigali

As RMF24 reports, citing AFP, representatives of the five EU states visited Kigali, Rwanda's capital, in September. A Rwandan delegation also recently visited Europe. The European Commission is taking part in the talks as an observer.

A decision on the project may be made by the end of the year. Its stated goal is to increase the number of deportations of people denied asylum and to deter new attempts by migrants to reach Europe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of the initiative

The idea has drawn criticism. French President Emmanuel Macron said such measures are ineffective and do not correspond to European values.

The United Kingdom and Rwanda had implemented a similar project since 2022. However, after numerous legal obstacles, Keir Starmer's government abandoned its implementation.

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