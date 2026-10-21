Israel’s Ministry of Transport informed United Airlines that its pilot, Sini Amjadian, is barred from entering the country as a crew member. The basis was information provided by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism about his politically themed social media posts and support for the Iranian regime, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Review of posts

According to the publication, Amjadian, a pilot of Iranian origin, posted images of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and flags of the Islamic Republic, and also criticized Israeli strikes on Iran. Information about him was passed to the Ministry of Transport’s security department and from there to Israeli intelligence and defense bodies.

After reviewing the materials, the relevant security agencies recommended not allowing the pilot into Israel as a flight crew member. His details were also sent to the Israel Aviation Security Center and the Population and Immigration Authority to block his entry by air.

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The decision does not affect flights

The Ministry of Transport clarified that after contacting United Airlines, it learned that Amjadian does not operate international flights. He flies domestic routes in the United States and Canada, so the ban does not change United’s current flight schedule to Israel.

The ministry said it is not an intelligence agency and does not monitor social media. It stressed that it responded immediately after receiving the information from the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.

The case is being considered amid criticism of procedures for screening foreign air crews following an attempted hijacking of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Israel on September 30. According to The Jerusalem Post, the co-pilot then attacked the captain, and the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The publication notes that there is no information linking Amjadian to this incident, and that his posts alone do not prove involvement in terrorist activity.

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