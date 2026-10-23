The Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State, Nigeria, granted bail to Fonya Sule, who had been held in custody for about a month over a Facebook post. According to Premium Times, the publication concerned the state governor, Agbu Kefas, and Zainab Ibrahim, the All Progressives Congress candidate for deputy governor of Taraba.

State authorities' complaint

Sule was held at the Jalingo correctional centre following a complaint by the Taraba State government. The authorities said that the post allegedly aimed to damage the reputation of the governor and Ibrahim, also known as Aunty Zee. The state government described the publication as criminal defamation and the dissemination of harmful false information.

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Case dates

The complaint was filed through the office of the state attorney general on September 30 with the Upper Area Court in Jalingo. According to court documents reviewed by the publication, Sule posted the message on his Facebook page on August 12.

Zainab Ibrahim is the All Progressives Congress candidate for deputy governor of Taraba State in the 2027 elections.

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