In Israel, in the West Bank, two Israeli soldiers were killed in a shooting: 23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roitman from Ashkelon and 20-year-old Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem from Hod Hasharon. Three other service members sustained light injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

Shooting at an intersection

As The Jerusalem Post reports, both of those killed served in the IDF Search and Rescue Brigade's Ari Battalion No. 775. Roitman was a squad commander, while Svilem was a combat soldier.

According to the Israeli military, two armed attackers traveling in a car and carrying an M4 rifle and a pistol opened fire on four soldiers at the Judea Junction. The IDF said the attackers had likely planned to pass through the intersection and carry out a larger attack on the busy Route 35, but, according to the military's assessment, realized they would be unable to continue driving.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Operation in the Hebron area

Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth said that a serious attack against Israeli civilians had been thwarted that morning. He expressed condolences to the families of the two fallen soldiers.

Bluth also announced a major counterterrorism operation and the imposition of a cordon in the Hebron and Halhul areas. According to him, Israeli forces intend to bring the attackers to justice and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure.

Read us on